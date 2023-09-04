Little Nightmares III: This is why there is no local co-op

Little Nightmares III was announced just a few days ago. As is known, you can go out together in online co-op mode and face the dangers of the world. However, Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games prevent you from playing together locally. Now there is an explanation as to why this happened.

Of course, this disappointed many fans, but now the studios are speaking out and explaining their decision. In an interview with Gamespot, Bandai Namco producer Coralie Feniello explained the approach as follows: “We’ve been asked questions about the difference between online co-op and couch co-op. We’ve thought about local co-op, but if you think about the atmosphere and immersion we want to bring With Little Nightmares, it was important for us to stick to the online collaborative aspects and not the traditional party aspects.”

In other words: the developers want fans to completely lose themselves in the game. When you’re together in front of the screen, you don’t feel as oppressed as you would when you were alone. However, this atmosphere must be maintained by AI allies. Of course there were internal considerations for not including the sofa co-op. Ultimately, the people responsible decided not to do so.

Little Nightmares III is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series