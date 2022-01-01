Nintendo publishes a list of the most played Nintendo Switch games in Europe in 2021

Nintendo posted via the news post on the Nintendo Switch List of the most played games in Europe in 2021. Compared to 2020, nothing has changed at the top – however, some new titles have made the jump to the list.
even pushed It is an electronic game 1st place and remains the number one most played game on mixed console – just like in 2020. Animal Crossing: New Horizons It is still very popular and continues to cement the second place. The DLC Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, released in November 2021, confirms the current interest in life simulation. Multi-platform title Maine Craft Climb to third place and leave pokemon sword And pokemon shield completely behind you.
das moba game pokemon unite It ranks twelfth as a newcomer, while FIFA 21 Legacy Edition It occupies eleventh place. situation Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury. With 20th place, the big running jump remains, for example, behind Super Mario Odyssey (tenth place) and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (fourteenth place). the full list We brought you here:
- It is an electronic game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Maine Craft
- pokemon sword
- pokemon shield
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Rocket League
- Super Smash Bros.
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 21 Legacy Edition
- pokemon unite
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Super Mario Party
- Pokemon: Let’s go, Pikachu!
- Pokemon: Let’s go, Evoli!
- Splatoon 2
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Luigi’s Palace 3
What do you think of the list of the most played games in Europe in 2021? Were you expecting some higher ranking titles or lower ones?
source: Nintendo Switch news
