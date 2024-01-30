January 31, 2024

SteamOS for All receives new cell processing and HDR support

Gilbert Cox January 31, 2024 2 min read

ChimeraOS is a custom gaming distro based on SteamOS that brings Valve's Linux operating system from the Steam Deck to everyone's desktops. In the latest version 45, ChimeraOS has received a very comprehensive makeover with a new kernel and the latest graphics suite. The modifications are primarily aimed at classic desktops, but also take into account a large number of current laptops.

ChimeraOS 45 with Linux 6.6 and Mesa 23.3 offers HDR support

The new basis for ChimeraOS 45, which like SteamOS is based on Arch Linux, is the current operating system kernel Linux 6.6.10 (“linux-chimeraos 6.6.10-chos1”), which is supported by the updated Mesa 23.3 graphics stack. 3 and one version 0.28.0-3 updated OpenGamePadUI is supported. For the first time ever, HDR support can now be found directly in the kernel, a fact that owes at least as much to the huge success of the Steam Deck OLED. the Release notes From the development team read the following on the GitHib project page:

Main components

  • Linux 6.6.10 (“linux-chimeraos 6.6.10-chos1”)
  • Mesa 3D 23.3.3 (“23.3.3-chos1”)
  • OpenGamePadUI 0.28.0-3

Improvements

  • HDR spots
  • Kernel improvements
  • BMI323 driver




Source: GitHub



There is also enhanced support for controllers and input devices for the following laptops:

  • Ayanyu-kun
  • Ayanyu slice
  • GPD Win Mini
  • Ain Loki Mini Pro
  • Lenovo Legion Go
  • One X Player One X Fly
  • One X Player 2 Pro
  • One X Player 2

ChimeraOS 45 can be downloaded directly from the official website website Can be downloaded. A reader's guide from the PCGHX forum community provides further information and assistance with initial setup. PCGH will take another look at the games' distributions in detail and compare them to each other in the coming weeks.

See also  Resident Evil Village cooking tips - a gourmet guide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Velodyne Acoustics introduces new MiniVee X subwoofer and internal solutions at ISE 2024

January 30, 2024 Gilbert Cox
2 min read

Connecting brain and technology: Musk's startup Neuralink is inserting the first chip into the human brain

January 30, 2024 Gilbert Cox
1 min read

Lasers in space: LISA detects space-time transitions

January 30, 2024 Gilbert Cox

You may have missed

4 min read

The UK is at risk of recession after the economy contracted

January 31, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The United States Constitution Stands in the Way: Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to become President of the United States

January 31, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

In rare cases, Alzheimer's disease can be transmissible

January 31, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Live broadcast of the FC Basel match in Winterthur

January 31, 2024 Eileen Curry