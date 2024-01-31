This is what the long-awaited calendar function is all about

tz consumer

WhatsApp users can rejoice. The calendar icon is finally here. But what's behind the new button?

Kassel – WhatsApp should become more user-friendly. After there was another one There was a change that made it possible to pin messagesNow follow another feature. Fans of the messaging service have been wanting this for a long time. It's about a new button.

The existing button is, for example, the bell. It is used to activate notifications for different channels. On the other hand, the pin is used to pin important messages and conversations to the top of the screen. Now Whatsapp has added a new icon to its collection: Calendar. But what is its function?

iPhone users have been able to access WhatsApp functionality since January 2023

According to reports from various sources including netzwelt.de, the functionality that has been discussed for some time and that many users have longed for is presented through the calendar icon. When the search function is activated in Messenger, the calendar icon appears. This allows you to search for messages from a specific date.

iPhone users have been able to access this WhatsApp functionality since January 2023. However, the calendar functionality was previously neither available in WhatsApp Web nor on Android devices. Consequently WhatsApp lovers blog WABetaInfo This new feature was discovered at least in November 2023 in the beta version of the web application and a month later also in the beta version for Android smartphones. In addition it is An update is in progress which should allow tricks with the profile picture.

It is still uncertain whether the new WhatsApp feature will work on all devices

It is still unclear when WhatsApp will officially announce the launch of the calendar function, that is, the new feature, and activate it for all devices – including Android. What is certain: The calendar function should make finding a specific message in the corresponding chat much easier.

Interestingly, the calendar in WhatsApp also works as an emoji, which always appears on February 24th. The reason for this? It's the birthday of Jan Koum, the founder of WhatsApp, who left a lasting impression on the app in this way. Com launched the messaging service in 2009 before selling WhatsApp to the group now known as Meta in 2014. A less pleasant change is also expected to come soon for WhatsApp users: The Messenger wants to eliminate free backups for some. (Han)

