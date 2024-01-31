Be careful when downloading “Palworld”

Survival crafting game Palworld continues to dominate the rankings on Steam two weeks after its release and has already made video game history. The game featuring Pokémon bonds from Japanese developer Pocketpair is still a best-selling game on Steam and has managed to gather more than two million concurrent players on the distribution platform – a feat that only PUBG: Battlegrounds has been able to achieve.

Counterfeit Palworld products are circulating for iOS and Android

Palworld has only appeared on a handful of platforms so far, including Windows on PC and Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series Accordingly, Palworld cannot be controlled on other platforms, including iOS or Android. However, apps can be found in the App Store and Google Play Store named either “Palworld” or “パルワルド” (in Japanese, Palworld).

Pocketpair clarifies via Twitter that there are no official Palworld mobile apps. Any apps with such names are in no way associated with Pocketpair. The developer and publisher also explained that it has already contacted Apple and Google, which are responsible for the app and the Play Store respectively.







Source: Screenshot/App Store





“Palworld” in the Apple App Store.





Pocketpair also warns that downloading these apps may expose personal information stored on users' smartphones or lead to fraud. In addition to issues with counterfeit Android and iOS products, Pocketpair may face a legal dispute with Nintendo. The giant company is currently studying whether Palworld uses Nintendo's intellectual property in the form of Pokemon, as the strong similarities are undeniable.

