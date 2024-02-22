Star DJ from Canada Meets Bochum – and brings 75 dolls with him

will go Kid Cola is known for his performances with the Beastie Boys and Radiohead. Now he is showing a more elaborate piece at the Bochum Schauspielhaus.

He was a member of Gorillaz and played with the Beastie Boys, Radiohead and Bjork: Canadian musician Kid Colla is one of the world's most important DJs. Now he is coming up with a theater project Bochum Theatre, which should cause quite a stir. The musical, titled “The Storyville Mosquito,” will be shown at the Commerspiel on May 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and will require a tremendous amount of effort.

Kid Cola's guest performance kicks off the theater festival in Bochum

Two large containers with technical equipment are sent from Canada to Bremerhaven and then on to Bochum. The stage includes 15 actors, 75 puppeteers, eight cameras and Kid Koala, who often appears in a Koala hood to stage the evening.

49-year-old Kid Kola (Eric Chan) rose to fame as a DJ in the 90s. He was one of the first to elevate so-called “scratching” to an art form on turntables. He tours the world as a musician, he also draws graphic novels and devotes himself increasingly to theater.

“The Storyville Mosquito” is the title of Kid Colla's play at Schäferhaus Bochum. It doesn't have words, but offers lots of music and videos.

The performance in Kammerspiele doesn't use words, but instead offers lots of music, lots of videos and a hard-to-touch story. Audiences watch miniature film sets in a Hollywood-style animated film set. Suitable for ages eight and up.

Advance sales of Kid Cola will begin on February 29

The guest performance is the opening of the international puppet theater festival Fitena, which will take place from May 7th to 12th in Bochum, Dortmund, Hern and Recklinghausen. This time there are 22 productions from around the world, including artists from countries such as Mexico, India, Finland, Taiwan and Mali. The festival begins on May 7 with a colorful parade through Bochum city center.

Tickets for Kid Cola from 29 February on 0234 3333 5555 and schauspielhausbochum.de. All information about the festival: fidena.de

