February 23, 2024

Star DJ from Canada Meets Bochum – and brings 75 dolls with him

Jordan Lambert February 23, 2024 2 min read

will go Kid Cola is known for his performances with the Beastie Boys and Radiohead. Now he is showing a more elaborate piece at the Bochum Schauspielhaus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Opinion on Menopause in Great Britain – NEUE Vorarlberger Daily Newspaper

February 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Has Industrial Activity Triggered Earthquakes in Canada?

February 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

February 21, 2024 4:12 PM Federal Government has reserved Assange's extradition to the United States.

February 22, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

Because of Harry?: Prince William cancels major US broadcasters

February 23, 2024 Ulva Robson
3 min read

Six Nations 2024: George Furbank and Ollie Lawrence start England v Scotland

February 23, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

Simple daily tips can improve the condition of dementia patients

February 23, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

This is why you shouldn't put a wet iPhone in rice

February 23, 2024 Gilbert Cox