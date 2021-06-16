Earthquake reported (unconfirmed): 5.4 km SW Raleigh, Wake County, North Carolina, USA, Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 6:36 AM GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Our AllQuakes monitoring service received reports of an earthquake in or near Raleigh, North Carolina, USA at approximately 06:36 GMT. Unless confirmed by at least one national or international seismological agency, its status remains uncertain.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jun 16, 2021 06:36:33 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 35.75118°N / 78.69214°W (Wake, North Carolina, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help in improving models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks.

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

August 23 2011 17:51 | 5.8 | 6 km / 3.7 miles | Since 10 years | 249 km / 155 miles | 14 km SE of Louisa, Virginia, USA

August 09, 2020 12:07 | 5.1 | 7.6 km / 4.7 mi | 44 weeks ago | 230 km / 143 miles | 4.2 km SE of Sparta, Alleghany County, North Carolina, USA

May 28, 2021 02:37 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 3 weeks ago | 11 km / 7 miles | 4.5 miles north of Raleigh, Wake County, North Carolina, USA

08 April 2021 15:31 | 3.0 | 10km / 6.2mi | 10 weeks ago | 58km / 36mi | County, 17.6 km N of Fort Bragg, Cumberland County, North Carolina, USA

