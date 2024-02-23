Frontex and Great Britain want to work more closely together on migration

LONDON: Great Britain and the European Union want to more closely coordinate their efforts against illegal migration. To this end, as announced by the British Home Office, the British Border Guard and the European border security company Frontex intend to sign a working agreement this Friday in London. “This long-term framework agreement will give the UK access to new tools and intelligence to make UK and EU borders more secure,” it said.

However, Great Britain has no plans to accept refugees who have entered the EU or vice versa. After Brexit, London no longer has a withdrawal agreement with EU countries.

Inter alia, exchange of liaison officers is planned. The cooperation covers functional areas such as border management, risk analysis, information exchange, training and exchange of specialized knowledge. In the short term, they could cooperate more closely in developing situational awareness of migration routes or in combating document fraud.

EU Commission President Ursula van der Leyen and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the deal on the phone a few days ago. The Conservative government in London sees the deal as a further step in its promise to end irregular migration in small boats across the English Channel. To this end, it has already enacted draconian laws that, among other things, want to deport to Rwanda all those who come to Great Britain illegally, regardless of their personal circumstances. However, there is a risk of opposition in the second house of Parliament.