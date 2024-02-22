February 22, 2024

Opinion on Menopause in Great Britain – NEUE Vorarlberger Daily Newspaper

Jordan Lambert February 22, 2024 1 min read

Employers should consider menopausal women, according to a British regulator. The commission on Thursday issued guidelines on what companies should focus on. Many women suffer from hot flashes during menstruation, and this may help to adjust the room temperature or to forgo the need to wear uniforms.

“Menopausal symptoms can have a significant impact on women in the workplace,” said the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC). If the symptoms are severe for a long time, the symptoms can lead to disability. Employers are legally obligated to make appropriate adjustments.

Menopause, which usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, can cause many symptoms, including difficulty concentrating, mood swings and hot flashes. Employers may allow women to work from home if possible or be more flexible with their working hours, for example if they have trouble sleeping, the watchdog said.

Duchess Sophie, sister-in-law of King Charles III, has also campaigned in the past to remove barriers surrounding menopause in the world of work. “It's sad to think of women leaving their jobs because of menopause,” she said at the launch of a campaign by the Wellbeing of Women in 2021, and she has already reported her own complaints.

