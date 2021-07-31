Top News

Uncertain earthquake: 21 miles southeast of Valparaíso, Ocaloosa County, Florida, USA on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 05:49 GMT

July 31, 2021
Jordan Lambert

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

31. July. 06:09 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 20 minutes.

