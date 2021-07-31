Uncertain earthquake: 21 miles southeast of Valparaíso, Ocaloosa County, Florida, USA on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 05:49 GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain
This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.
In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.
Initial report below:
Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.
31. July. 06:09 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 20 minutes.
Date and time (UTC): Jul 31, 2021 05:49:36 UTC –
Size: Unknown
Epicenter depth: 10.0 km
Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 30.34103°N / 86.18912°W (Florida, United States)
Primary data source: volcano discovery
Blue Mountain Beach Florida (0 km southeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI V) / rattling, shaking / 5-10 seconds : I heard a noise outside and felt agitated and the bed was shaking. I heard things outside
-
October 24, 1997 08:35
| 4.8 |
10km / 6.2mi
|
24 years ago
|
140km / 87mi
