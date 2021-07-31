Uncertain earthquake: 21 miles southeast of Valparaíso, Ocaloosa County, Florida, USA on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 05:49 GMT

Earthquake status: highly uncertain

This record is not from a real earthquake, because there is no officially confirmed earthquake that matches the user reports we have received of the reported event closely enough.

In most cases, this event likely reflects something else that caused the vibration, such as an explosion (typical of mining areas), a sonic boom, traffic, weather, or some other human or natural cause.

Initial report below:

Although our monitoring service initially detected network activity typical of an earthquake, there was no confirmation from any national or international seismological agency. For this reason, it is highly unlikely that it was caused by an earthquake.

31. July. 06:09 UTC: First message: VolcanoDiscovery after 20 minutes.

I felt it I didn’t feel it Date and time (UTC): Jul 31, 2021 05:49:36 UTC –

Size: Unknown Epicenter depth: 10.0 km

Geographical epicenter. Latitude/Longitude: 30.34103°N / 86.18912°W (Florida, United States) Primary data source: volcano discovery

Share your experience and report the earthquake! Other users would love to know!

Even if you don't feel it, even though you were around, this is interesting information that you might like to share! Original earthquake reports from users are of great interest to earthquake research, as they help improve models related to ground vibrations and thus potential earthquake risks. You can use your device's position or drag the animated marker on the map to your location to indicate your location at the time of the earthquake (optional). Thank you very much!

Compare earthquake data from different agencies

Tip: The more different agencies report the same earthquake, the more reliable the data and the more accurate one can derive the average value for magnitude, depth, etc. It usually takes a few hours for the seismic data to be accurately assessed and for the information to be of reliable accuracy. This often causes the volume and other data to correct up or down over and over again in the first few hours.







View the aftershocks of previous earthquakes and earthquakes

Previous earthquakes in the same area since 1900

Date / world time | mag | Depth | Modification | distance: after | details

October 24, 1997 08:35 | 4.8 | 10km / 6.2mi | 24 years ago | 140km / 87mi | Escambia County, 82 km northeast of Mobile, Alabama, USA

