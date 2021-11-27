Staff Development Consultant for Young Scientists (part-time 50%)

Ad number: 1261 Job offer on November 27, 2021

Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science h. V. (MPG) is a self-governing scientific organization funded by the federal and state governments. She is currently conducting basic research in the natural sciences and humanities at 86 institutes and research centers in Germany and abroad. The General Administration is looking for Personnel and Opportunity Development Department As soon as possible

Staff Development Consultant for Young Scientists

(50% part time)

(Code 105/21)



your tasks

The Career Qualification and Career Development Division of the Personnel and Opportunity Development Division supports the Max Planck Society organizations and institutes through conceptual planning and implementation of central and career entry programs and development in scientific and science-based fields. To this end, we develop measures tailored to individual target groups. To support the team in the Department of Onboarding, Career & Development, we are looking for someone who is committed to designing and coordinating a full range of staff development procedures for young scholars, particularly for postdocs and group leaders at the Max Planck Society. Among other things, it develops strategic programs and personnel development measures for career development within and beyond the sciences, as well as orientation and training procedures. The preparation and implementation of professional events and seminar programs for the target group under the umbrella of Planck Academy is just as part of your responsibility as being involved in the core issues of promoting young talents, particularly in advanced post-doctoral. Furthermore, communicating offers and advising institutes is part of your diverse set of assignments.

personal file

Performing these tasks requires a distinctive, strategic, conceptual, networked and independent work style. You have completed a scientific university degree – ideally a PhD – and an excellent knowledge of the scientific discipline that you have gained from your previous professional experience. Ideally, you have already dealt with concepts of human resource development in the sciences and have experience with these target groups of young academics as well as in the development and implementation of talent management and training measures. We assume that you have excellent knowledge of the national and international scientific system as well as your thematic networks in relevant specialist groups. Service orientation, organizational talent, excellent communication skills and flexibility are essential to perform the tasks. Willingness to go on business trips as well as a solid knowledge of German and English is required.

our distance

As part of a fixed-term employment relationship of 4 years (due to the temporary reduction in working hours of the current job holder), depending on qualifications and professional experience, we offer you payment of up to 14 TVöD (Federal Government) salary package, with immediate transition from the civil servant relationship To salary group A 14 BBesG, as well as many social benefits. Your workplace is located in the center of Munich and is easily accessible by public transport. Near the service building there are childcare facilities for children aged 6 months to 3 years.

The Max Planck Society would also like to increase the proportion of women in areas where they are underrepresented. Therefore, women are expressly invited to apply.

The Max Planck Society has set itself a goal of hiring more people with severe disabilities. Applications from persons with severe disabilities are expressly encouraged.

Did it spark your interest? Then look forward to your full Apply online for its Chief of Personnel and Opportunity Development, Kristen Dubner-G (Ref. 105/21).

Application deadline: December 19, 2021

Max Planck Society

For the advancement of science e. Fifth.

public administration in munich

Personnel and Personnel Department

www.mpg.de