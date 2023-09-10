Moon with red filter – spectrum of science

Photo reader astronomy: Moon with red filter
The photo was taken from my balcony. The photo was taken with my smartphone using a simple red filter and was the first photo ever taken with my telescope.
Data about the image
|Goal
|moon
|location
|Berlin
|time
|
07.02.2023 at 20:06 CET
|camera
|smart phone
|Telescope/lens
|Skywatcher 150/750
|Multiple
|EQ3
|Exposure time
|1/60
|Post-processing
|Moving
View full image
Average rating:
There is no rating yet.
Please allow Javascript to have the full functionality of Spektrum.de.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”