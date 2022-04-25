science

Self-portrait: Status symbols have a downside

April 25, 2022
Faye Stephens

Weekend trip to New York, Tesla in the garage: There are a number of perks to getting rich. However, flaunting this condition can be harmful, as a series of studies in »Journal of personality and social psychologypoints out. Most people prefer to work with more modest people, according to the conclusion of six experiments with more than 2,800 people tested. Those who decorate themselves with status symbols, for example on social media, are less likely to put the welfare of others above their own interests.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.