A lecture entitled “Prevention, identification and treatment of addiction”

The health consequences of loneliness can be serious — including addiction. Photo: Imago/MiS

Loneliness can affect anyone. The health consequences of loneliness can be serious. Anyone who feels lonely for a long time can become physically and mentally ill. As part of the health district in addition to the city of Ingolstadt, the Ingolstadt Guiding Association for Mental Health (SPGI), with the support of the Konradviertel District Meeting and the Caritas District Office in Ingolstadt, would like to draw attention to this.

Lecture at the Elderly Café

On Wednesday, September 13, Monica Gabler of the Caritas Addiction Clinic will give a lecture on the topic “Prevention, recognition and treatment of addiction”. The lecture will be held as part of the Senior Citizens’ Café at the meeting place in Konradviertel from 2:30 pm to 4 pm. Seniors are invited to attend. Submission is free. In view of the preventive focus of the Bavarian State Ministry of Health and Welfare this year on the health consequences of loneliness, further lectures and activities are scheduled to be held in Ingolstadt this fall in cooperation with various actors. The aim is to create greater awareness of loneliness and its health consequences, to promote a culture of health and to identify offers of assistance.