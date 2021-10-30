St. Gallen accepts YP gifts and celebrates an important victory

St. Gallen – YB 3: 1 Super League Credit Suisse, 12. Round, season 21/22 30.10.2021

After leaving the cup, the Young Boys also lost in the Premier League. Three days before the Champions League guest appearance at Villarreal, the weak Bernese lost at St. Gallen.

Christoph Speicher, does YB need a new goalkeeper? Regular YB goalkeeper David von Palmos has to stay out of action, and is expected to be sidelined for several months. Will YB react and sign a new goalkeeper? 30.10.2021

St. Gallen – Young Boys 3:1 (1:0)

17,901 spectators. – San Real – Tor: 4. Yuan (Traore) 1-0. 47 Fever (Overseas goal) 2-0. Handicapping 75 3: 0.82. Stillhart (special goal) 3:1.

St. Gallen: Ziggy. Cabral, Noah, Stillhart, Traore; Görtler, Diarrassouba (46. Diakité), Fazliji (83. Sutter); Dua (73. Besio), Yuan (73. Gillinote), Schmidt (57. Ruiz).

Young Boys: Pfeiffer. Hefti (86. Mambimbi), Camara (49. Bürgy), Lauper, Garcia; Fassnacht, Aebischer (67 Jankewitz), Martins (46th Rieder), Moumi Ngamaleu (67 Lefort); Elijah, Sepacho.

Notes: St. Gallen without Stergio, Croce, Luchinger and Kumpter (all injured). Young Boys without von Palmos, Lustenburger, Nessam, Zeisiger, Kanga, Montero, Petignat (all injured) and Tori (withheld). Warnings: 37. Görtler (complaint). 87- Bissio (wrong). 94 – Elijah