St. Gallen accepts YP gifts and celebrates an important victory

After leaving the cup, the Young Boys also lost in the Premier League. Three days before the Champions League guest appearance at Villarreal, the weak Bernese lost at St. Gallen.
cable
St. Gallen – Young Boys 3:1 (1:0)
17,901 spectators. – San Real – Tor: 4. Yuan (Traore) 1-0. 47 Fever (Overseas goal) 2-0. Handicapping 75 3: 0.82. Stillhart (special goal) 3:1.
St. Gallen: Ziggy. Cabral, Noah, Stillhart, Traore; Görtler, Diarrassouba (46. Diakité), Fazliji (83. Sutter); Dua (73. Besio), Yuan (73. Gillinote), Schmidt (57. Ruiz).
Young Boys: Pfeiffer. Hefti (86. Mambimbi), Camara (49. Bürgy), Lauper, Garcia; Fassnacht, Aebischer (67 Jankewitz), Martins (46th Rieder), Moumi Ngamaleu (67 Lefort); Elijah, Sepacho.
Notes: St. Gallen without Stergio, Croce, Luchinger and Kumpter (all injured). Young Boys without von Palmos, Lustenburger, Nessam, Zeisiger, Kanga, Montero, Petignat (all injured) and Tori (withheld). Warnings: 37. Görtler (complaint). 87- Bissio (wrong). 94 – Elijah
“Internet nerd. Avid student. Zombie guru. Tv enthusiast. Coffee advocate. Social media expert. Music geek. Professional food maven. Thinker. Troublemaker.”