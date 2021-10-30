Women’s Football Violations: Other Serious Allegations – MFL Investigation

Serious allegations! New details about sexual abuse in women’s soccer in North America lead to an investigation into the Major League Soccer.

Vancouver, Canada) – Serious allegations! New details about sexual assault in North American women football Leads to an investigation into the American Football League.

Hubert Busby Jr. reportedly misbehaved while coaching the Vancouver Whitecaps. The allegations are serious. © imago images / Icon SMI



This was preceded by the allegations of Mallory Enoch in an interview with the British guardian She stated that she was sexually harassed by her then coach Hubert Busby Jr before and during her tenure as a player at the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Busby is currently coaching the Jamaica women’s national team.

As MLS announced Friday (local time), there must be an independent investigation into how Whitecaps handled allegations raised internally in 2011.

The Vancouver team plays in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Whitecaps women’s team of the same name no longer exists.

Weeks ago, several public allegations of abuse caused an uproar and personal consequences in women’s soccer in North America.

The allegations were launched against Carolina Courage’s coach, Paul Riley, according to a report by the portal the athlete He was fired as a result of alleged sexual abuse of players. As a result, it became known that the Women’s National Football League had discarded the leads and threw them under the rug. League President Lisa Bird resigned.