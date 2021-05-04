Former Basel with a blanket strike: Zdravko Kuzmanovic attacks Bayern

Zdravko Kuzmanovic paid a comprehensive blow!
at Telebasel The man, who was the highest earning player in Basel until last summer, speaks clearly about the current situation at Bayern. For him, the battle raging on the property between President Bernard Burgner and co-contributor David DeGene is clearly very bad for the club: “If you have hundreds of fans who come to the stadium and return their tickets, a lot will be done wrong!”
Kuzmanovi أيضًا also lacks the club management’s support for the players: “If you protect them and give them confidence, you will restore the performance. When you shoot your players, the players at some point think: Do what you want!”
The video appeared by Carly Odermatt, in which he mentioned that Captain Valentin Stocker was against former coach Seriako Sforza, Kuzmanovic was “shocked”: “Stalker was publicly humiliated by Karlie Odermatt. It should never happen to the myth that you destroy your player in this way publicly. This I did not understand. ! Odermatt’s allegations against Stalker are unfounded. “The captain does not do that, and I know Valentine,” says Odermatt, who announced his career over the past year.
Sforza did it completely wrong.
Kuzmanovich also has an opinion on Sforza. His wild style on the sidelines would be nothing for the former midfielder, who also played for Fiorentina, Stuttgart, Inter, Udinese and Malaga as well as Bayern: “I was going to have a big problem with someone behind your back the whole time. I screamed at him.” Kuzmanovic added that the young players should be allowed to make mistakes. Constant unhelpful comments: “Sforza did it completely wrong!”
And about next week’s showdown in the Basel power struggle, Kuzmanovic says he will be skeptical even if David Degen wins: “Things will not improve with him. He has no experience. He has never run an association. I don’t think he can help Bayern. The moment he takes over. “With Bayern’s leadership, there will still be chaos, or maybe more.”
