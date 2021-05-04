sport

Former Basel with a blanket strike: Zdravko Kuzmanovic attacks Bayern

May 4, 2021
Eileen Curry
  • Zdravko Kuzmanovic still closely following Bayern.

    This is Marty

    1/7

  • The former midfielder has a clear opinion of the current situation around Basel.

    This is Marty

    2/7

  • He says he couldn't handle the type of ex-coach Seriako Sforza.

    Benjamin Soland

    3/7

  • Fresh Fox

    7/7

    Cuz said goodbye to FCB last summer, and soon afterwards he announced the end of his career.

Zdravko Kuzmanovic paid a comprehensive blow!

at Telebasel The man, who was the highest earning player in Basel until last summer, speaks clearly about the current situation at Bayern. For him, the battle raging on the property between President Bernard Burgner and co-contributor David DeGene is clearly very bad for the club: “If you have hundreds of fans who come to the stadium and return their tickets, a lot will be done wrong!”

