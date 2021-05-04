Ice Hockey – Draisaitl and Kahun Qualified for NHL Qualifiers with Oilers – Sport

Directly from the dpa news channel

VANCOUVER (AFP) – National ice hockey player Leon Drasettel and Dominic Cahon in NHL playoffs with Edmonton Oilers after a 5–3 win at the Vancouver Canucks.

Scorer Draisaitl scored the dies for the first and last goal, and Cahon scored a solid shot to make it 4: 2 and his seventh goal of the season. Canucks, who played without Mark Michaelis, took a setback to his play-off hopes with a defeat. Tim Stotzel was also able to score a win in the Canada Division, and the Ottawa Senators won 2–1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Minnesota Wild turned Augsburg’s Nico Storm to 3: 5 with three goals in the final third to 6: 5 against the Vegas Golden Knights in a duel of already-qualified teams from the Western Division. Philip Groupe was also able to celebrate the return of the triumph with the Colorado Avalanche. The temporary avalanche turned 2: 4 against San Jose Sharks down to 4: 4 in the final third and won the match 5: 4 in overtime.

There was little victory for the qualifying scenarios for Buffalo would stand out 4-2 against the already-qualified New York Islanders. The sword doesn’t really have a chance. But the Boston Bruins made their participation perfect, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-0. In the Eastern Division, the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins as well as the Bruins and Islanders feature all four of the playoff participants.

