Square Enix uses the Unreal 5 engine to develop Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate – ntower

As part of the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix broadcast a forty-minute live broadcast in which several games coming from the Dragon Quest universe were introduced. Next to Treasures of Dragon Quest And the Dragon Quest III: HD-2D remake The Japanese company announced the engine and style Octopus Traveler Dragon Quest XII: Flame of Destiny Also the highly anticipated twelfth part of the world-famous saga.

According to the developers, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will be based on Unreal Engine 5 That was developed a few days ago on Early access stage And in particular detail rates and went High resolution materials With the least possible impact on frame rate. Additionally, Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii announced the story of Branch 12 on the Square Enix jobs page Mostly completed is being. Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate aims to take the Dragon Quest series to the next level with a mature, dark story and revamped combat system. You can find the advertisement announcement here:

So far there is no information about the year and platforms on which Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate will be launched. Because of the huge success of Dragon Quest XI S: The Hero of Destiny And the seemingly endless success for the Nintendo Switch, a release on the Nintendo hybrid is unlikely – we’ll of course keep you updated!

Curious about the dark story of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate – and are you hoping for the game to be released for the Nintendo Switch?