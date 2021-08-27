South Tyrol: So far more than 600,000 vaccines have been administered – Health

In South Tyrol, 308,982 people or 65.8% of the immunized population are now fully protected from vaccination (as of yesterday, August 26, 2021). A total of 607,311 doses of vaccine were vaccinated, compared to last week there were 15,820 vaccines. 332,715 people, or 70.9% of the immunized population, received the first dose of the vaccine.
There is still much room for improvement
South Tyrol currently has 137,000 vaccine doses in stock, more than ever before. Just yesterday, 30,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived.
In comparing vaccinations in Italian regions, South Tyrol ranks last behind Calabria.
Vaccinations by group
People over 80 years old
This group includes: 33,732 people
Aristocies: 28.623
Second dose: 26439
People over 70
This group includes: 46417 people
Erstdosis: 39,847
Second dose: 35520
People over 60 years old
This group includes: 58,927 people
Aristocies: 47.867
Second dose: 41666
People over 50 years old
This group includes: 84,804 people
Aristocies: 63.512
Second dose: 54519
People over 40 years old
This group includes: 74,448 people
Aristocies: 52,860
Second dose: 43620
People over 30 years old
This group includes: 63,481 people
Aristocies: 40.607
Second dose: 30867
People over 20 years old
This group includes: 61,285 people
Aristocies: 39,353
Second dose: 29603
People between 16 and 19 years old
This group includes: 23242 people
Aristocys: 13.555.0000
Second dose: 9.253
People between 12 and 15 years old
This group includes: 23,121 people
Erstdosis: 6.491
Second dose: 3109
Vaccination in schools
The ‘School Vaccinations’ campaign targets not only educational personnel, but also all pupils over 12 years of age and their parents.
On August 30, vaccination lines are open at the Technical College in Brunec and on August 31, vaccinations are given at the State Vocational School “Tschuggmall” in Bressanone and at Karl Wolf Preparatory School in Merano. On September 1, vaccinations will be carried out in Bolzano at the State Vocational School “Luigi Einaudi” and at the Volunteer Firefighters’ Hall in Saint Martin in Thorne. On September 2, there is a possibility of vaccination at the Business School “Raetia” in Ortisei and on September 3 at the High School Center in Silandro.
Vaccination buses
Four vaccination buses transport the vaccination to the front door. Since the beginning of the project, a total of 26,821 doses of vaccination have been vaccinated in the vaccination buses.
Also in the next few days, various stations across the country will be used and vaccinated quickly and unbureaucraticly. This weekend buses stop at Mühlbach, Natz-Schabs, Olang Wengen, Schenna, Nals and Lagundo. Tomorrow, Saturday, the bus will again be in front of the Twenty department store in Bolzano.
Vaccination days
On-site vaccination days are also offered. Every Monday at the Messe vaccination centers in Bolzano and Kaserne Julia in Merano vaccinations without prior notification. There are also several designations in other parts of the country, namely in Newmarket, Brunique, Brixen, Stirzing, Castleroth, St Maarten in Bassier, Schlanders, Caltern, Wellsburg and Lana.
The exact locations and dates for all vaccination offers are below www.coronaschuzimpfung.it chest.
Vaccination reservations
In addition, appointments can also be booked online at https://sanibook.sabes.it/ Or by phone Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via the Unified State Reservations Office: Tel: 0471 100999 or 0472973850.
Vaccinations after vaccination
Pfizer BioN Tech
Aristocies: 231.027
Second dose: 200.568
modern
Aristocies: 30.989
Second dose: 28,549
Vaxzevria (formerly AstraZeneca)
Aristocies: 60.446
Second dose: 45479
Johnson & Johnson
Aristocies: 10.253
Expected Births (08/30 – 09/13/2021)
Pfizer BioNTech: 35100 lecturers
modern: 25,520 lecturers
Vaxzevria (formerly AstraZeneca): 0 lecturers
Johnson & Johnson: 0 lecturers
Total: 60,620 cans
pm / you know