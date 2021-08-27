South Tyrol: So far more than 600,000 vaccines have been administered – Health

As of yesterday (August 26), a total of 607,311 doses of vaccine have been administered in South Tyrol, which means that the 600,000 mark has been broken. At the same time, the number of infections is increasing. The medical company is appealing to everyone who is still hesitant to get vaccinated now.

In South Tyrol, 308,982 people or 65.8% of the immunized population are now fully protected from vaccination (as of yesterday, August 26, 2021). A total of 607,311 doses of vaccine were vaccinated, compared to last week there were 15,820 vaccines. 332,715 people, or 70.9% of the immunized population, received the first dose of the vaccine.

There is still much room for improvement

South Tyrol currently has 137,000 vaccine doses in stock, more than ever before. Just yesterday, 30,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine arrived.

In comparing vaccinations in Italian regions, South Tyrol ranks last behind Calabria.

Vaccinations by group

People over 80 years old

This group includes: 33,732 people

Aristocies: 28.623

Second dose: 26439

People over 70

This group includes: 46417 people

Erstdosis: 39,847

Second dose: 35520

People over 60 years old

This group includes: 58,927 people

Aristocies: 47.867

Second dose: 41666

People over 50 years old

This group includes: 84,804 people

Aristocies: 63.512

Second dose: 54519

People over 40 years old

This group includes: 74,448 people

Aristocies: 52,860

Second dose: 43620

People over 30 years old

This group includes: 63,481 people

Aristocies: 40.607

Second dose: 30867

People over 20 years old

This group includes: 61,285 people

Aristocies: 39,353

Second dose: 29603

People between 16 and 19 years old

This group includes: 23242 people

Aristocys: 13.555.0000

Second dose: 9.253

People between 12 and 15 years old

This group includes: 23,121 people

Erstdosis: 6.491

Second dose: 3109

Vaccination in schools

The ‘School Vaccinations’ campaign targets not only educational personnel, but also all pupils over 12 years of age and their parents.

On August 30, vaccination lines are open at the Technical College in Brunec and on August 31, vaccinations are given at the State Vocational School “Tschuggmall” in Bressanone and at Karl Wolf Preparatory School in Merano. On September 1, vaccinations will be carried out in Bolzano at the State Vocational School “Luigi Einaudi” and at the Volunteer Firefighters’ Hall in Saint Martin in Thorne. On September 2, there is a possibility of vaccination at the Business School “Raetia” in Ortisei and on September 3 at the High School Center in Silandro.

Vaccination buses

Four vaccination buses transport the vaccination to the front door. Since the beginning of the project, a total of 26,821 doses of vaccination have been vaccinated in the vaccination buses.

Also in the next few days, various stations across the country will be used and vaccinated quickly and unbureaucraticly. This weekend buses stop at Mühlbach, Natz-Schabs, Olang Wengen, Schenna, Nals and Lagundo. Tomorrow, Saturday, the bus will again be in front of the Twenty department store in Bolzano.

Vaccination days

On-site vaccination days are also offered. Every Monday at the Messe vaccination centers in Bolzano and Kaserne Julia in Merano vaccinations without prior notification. There are also several designations in other parts of the country, namely in Newmarket, Brunique, Brixen, Stirzing, Castleroth, St Maarten in Bassier, Schlanders, Caltern, Wellsburg and Lana.

The exact locations and dates for all vaccination offers are below www.coronaschuzimpfung.it chest.

Vaccination reservations

In addition, appointments can also be booked online at https://sanibook.sabes.it/ Or by phone Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via the Unified State Reservations Office: Tel: 0471 100999 or 0472973850.

Vaccinations after vaccination

Pfizer BioN Tech

Aristocies: 231.027

Second dose: 200.568

modern

Aristocies: 30.989

Second dose: 28,549

Vaxzevria (formerly AstraZeneca)

Aristocies: 60.446

Second dose: 45479

Johnson & Johnson

Aristocies: 10.253

Expected Births (08/30 – 09/13/2021)

Pfizer BioNTech: 35100 lecturers

modern: 25,520 lecturers

Vaxzevria (formerly AstraZeneca): 0 lecturers

Johnson & Johnson: 0 lecturers

Total: 60,620 cans

