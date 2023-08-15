Observation Tips: The letter “E” in the Milky Way

Posted on by Faye Stephens

Binoculars are an ideal travel companion: right now, on a vacation destination, this little device shows what it’s capable of, and not just when observing nature on Earth. Take your binoculars out to the sea or the mountains and escape from the hotel lights, because a gorgeous summer is now looming over the Milky Way. A short walk is often enough, with the handy optic slung over the shoulder.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *