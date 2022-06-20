Amber Heard: Pure Science: She has the most beautiful face in the world

At the recent trial of her ex-husband Johnny Depp, 59, the expressions of Amber Heard, 36, raised questions and suspicions around the world. However, one thing is for sure: the actress has the most beautiful face in the world. A few years ago, a computer analysis was done by British plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva, Head of a specialist plastic surgery clinic in London called The Center for Advanced Facial Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery.

Accordingly, the facial features of the 36-year-old girl correspond 91.85 percent to the ancient Greek model of beauty, the so-called golden ratio. Means: The distances between the eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips and chin are almost the same – which people consider to be especially beautiful. According to the assessment, Heard scores above all with her chin and nose.

These celebrity wives sculpt the ‘perfect’ face

For the study, the appearance of other famous women was examined. The “perfect” face consists of Heard’s nose, Scarlett Johansson’s eyes (37), Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows (41), Kate Moss’s forehead (48), Emily Ratajkowski’s lips (31) and Rihanna’s face shape (34).