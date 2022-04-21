Tehran (IQNA) – In this episode of the series “The Qur’an’s Window on Science”, the Islamic scholar Sheikh Dr. Jahja Dschahangiri Sohrewardi on the relationship between ethics and science.

In the name of of Allah the Merciful

We are in the month of Ramadan, the month of the Noble Qur’an, the month of the light of hearts, the month of guidance.

Once again we have the opportunity to be with you on the birthday of Imam Hassan (peace be upon him). On the previous radio, we talked about the roots of morals in the life of Imam Hassan (peace be upon him). Today in our talk about science, religion, belief and knowledge, elm And AshleqI would like to talk about it from the point of view of Imam Hassan (peace be upon him). One of the important issues in the world are research ethics, study ethics, science ethics. This is indeed an important issue. Today we see that many works, books and articles are published on this topic. By the way, we see that it takes a lot of science ethics, a lot of aspects of study and science ethics. But it is very important to watch this. One of the problems in today’s world is that science and research suffer from a lack of morals, and Imam Hassan (peace be upon him) says that it does not matter how much you are a scholar, but you also need morals. As far as one goes into the depths of science, one also needs morals, otherwise this science will be a great veil for you and hijab. In our teachings we have the sayings of the infallible imams that sometimes knowledge must be light. But this light will be a kind of veil in front of you, and based on this veil you cannot see the truth. You can’t actually see the things hidden behind the creatures. If you want to get to the truth of creatures, if you want to get to the philosophy behind it all, you have it elm [Wissenschaft] And Ashleq [Moral] If we do otherwise, science will be a great veil and we will not be able to reveal the truth. That is why Imam Hassan (peace be upon him) teaches us that morals are very important. He says: The importance of ethics is very broad and has been mentioned in many hadiths and sources. I would like to emphasize once again that morality never means showing morality not only in your relations with relatives, acquaintances and friends, but also in your research and teaching methods, and also in your education. We need ethics at the three levels of education, education and research. We need that, ethics are very important because science needs it, otherwise it would be a big veil.

Thank you, dear brothers and sisters. I congratulate you on the birthday of Imam Hassan (peace be upon him).

Peace, mercy and blessings of God

