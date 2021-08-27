Science – Munich – In the future, more heavy rain events in Bavaria – Bavaria

Munich/Freiburg (dpa/lby) – The number of heavy rain events in Bavaria will increase dramatically according to a scientific study. The University of Freiburg announced on Friday that this is the result of an international research group led by Professor of Geography Ralph Ludwig at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich and Freiburg hydrologist Manuela Brunner.

Thus, heavy rains, such as those that occurred on average every 50 years between 1961 and 2000, will occur twice as often in the period 2060 to 2099. Particularly heavy rains, such as those that occurred every 200 years in average between 1961 and 2000, it will increase in the future at a rate of up to four times in the Free State. The researchers published their findings in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

According to the information, the research team examined 78 upstream catchment areas around the Inn, Danube and Main in the Free State and analyzed extreme precipitation events likely to lead to devastating floods. Based on these data, scientists have developed a hydrological simulation of Bavaria with a warmer climate in the future.

