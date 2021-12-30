Soon, Sir David? Media: Ex-professional Beckham before honoring

In the UK, the publication of the so-called New Year’s Honor List is eagerly awaited. This shows who will be honored by the royal family in 2022. The award is expected to be given to tennis player Emma Raducano. David Beckham is said to have patience until the summer.

Like British tabloids the sun According to reports, the former and current professional owner of the MLS Inter Miami chain is set to receive the honor for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday celebrations, which will be published in June. The 46-year-old will receive this award, from now on Beckham is officially allowed to act as ‘Sir David’. Thanks to his services to English football, the former winger god has long been considered an honorary candidate. In 2014, inclusion in the New Year’s honors list seemed inevitable before tax investigators took aim at Beckham.

£50 million for charity

The authorities at the time viewed investing in a media company as a tax loophole for many wealthy Britons. Meanwhile, the obstacle was overcome, among other things, according to the report, Beckham’s business partners contacted the authorities themselves. In addition to his sporting merits, the former right-wing midfielder from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is also considered worthy of honor for his charitable work. According to media reports, Beckham and his family have already raised 50 million pounds for charity, and “Sir David” and his wife Victoria are among the Britons bearing the biggest tax burden. Unlike many sports stars (both current and former), he remains the center of family life in the UK.