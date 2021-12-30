2021 predictions: Here’s what The Simpsons correctly predicted for 2021 | life and knowledge

There is no denying it: in comparison with The Simpsons, the famous Nostradamus can be concluded. Because if anyone can predict the future, it’s the yellow cartoon family from Springfield.

The Simpsons, penned by Matt Groening (67), was spot on with many prophecies. The most famous direct hit: I predicted the presidency of the United States for Donald Trump (75) – in an episode of the year 2000 (“Bart’s Look to the Future”)!

Trump as president

The Simpsons makeovers often had a nose fit for 2021, too: When US Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, was sworn in as Vice President of the United States in January, she dressed almost as Lisa Simpson when she was introduced as President of the United States states. Incidentally, this happened in the same episode as Trump’s prediction.

There is also a scene in which Homer pulls a statue of the city’s founder, Jebediah Springfield, out of the room. This is very reminiscent of the storm that hit the US Capitol when Trump supporters pulled things out of conference rooms.

Almost scary: For the inauguration of a new US president on January 20, 2021, riots in the Capitol were predicted indirectly in the episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXI.” After Homer Simpson forgot to vote, the apocalypse broke out – because Donald Trump was re-elected. Fortunately, the real world has escaped…

Branson’s Journey into Space

As early as 2014, the Simpones suspected that billionaire Sir Richard Branson (aged 71) would one day sail through space (Episode: “Painting by Pay”). There’s Branson floating weightless in a spacecraft, just like his flight into space last July.

funny: Even in Groening’s second series “Futurama”, the makers of The Simpsons are a hit: there, aliens from the planet Omicron are stalking Earth…