Fiji will reopen its borders with some countries in November

Suva, October 25, Fiji will reopen its borders from November 11, according to an official statement, to allow tourists from some countries to travel without quarantine.

Tourists from Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific island countries and regions are allowed to enter Fiji without quarantine before the official reopening on Dec. 1, Xinhua news agency reported.

Travelers are required to provide proof of vaccination and a negative test for the virus 72 hours prior to departure.

After your arrival in Fiji, you will spend the first two days in the hotel premises and you can use all the amenities of the hotel.

A quick test conducted 48 hours after arrival allows them to explore safe travel areas, take tours, buy souvenirs and dine at restaurants.

The Fiji government has said that these safe travel zones will be large enough for tourists to enjoy the best of Fiji, but restricted enough to protect areas with lower vaccination density.

For residents returning or those visiting friends and relatives after spending three days in a hotel in Fiji, a negative Covid-19 test result allows these travelers to travel anywhere in Fijian communities.

Disclaimer: This post was automatically published from the agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app