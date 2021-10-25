UK supply crisis – ‘People are in a weird panic’

– ‘People are in a strange panic’ Containers remain in Felixstowe port, and ships can no longer dock. And in the pub, workers are wondering how to get out of the chaos of Brexit. Alexander MollorAnd Michael Neudecker from Felixstowe

WAny legosteine ​​lien followaelephantover a huge areaAnd side by side And On top of each other: Shipping port Felixstowe On the east coast of England. Photo: Getty Images

Not many can hear the word anymore. NSIt’s been too long, often and everywhere. It attracts, it annoys people. sucks. But it cannot be suppressed.

It’s a late night at the bar in «international»On the other side of the pub to me Shipping port in Felixstowe. Here sits Bruce, only Bruce, last names Im “international” not important. He is 55, has gray, short hair, a gray George Michael beard, a dark half-open fluffy fleece jacket, his voice is deep and raspy, and comes from smoking a lot. He drinks from a half-full beer glass, and the other is already standing next to him. «Moreover»Bruce says. «Let’s talk about Britain’s exit from the European Union.» But this is immediately clear: «Only stupid, old and unemployed people voted for Britain to leave the European Union.»