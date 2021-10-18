Sony opens registration for PS5 direct purchase (USA)

Sony has started a registration process in the USA through which the direct purchase option for PlayStation 5 and accessories can be ‘checked out’. One of the last chances to get a PS5 this Christmas?

Sony Interactive Entertainment has activated the “Sign up to Buy” option for its users on playstation.com in the United States. This means that anyone who has not yet been able to secure a PlayStation 5 has a chance of getting one of the coveted PS5 consoles delivered before Christmas. Sony wrote on playstation.com that the company expects to have a limited number of PS5 consoles that they now want to sell directly on the company’s website. However, the process is reserved for PSN-ID (PlayStation Network Identifier) ​​owners to prevent speculators and bots.

Lottery Bowl for PS5 Consoles & Accessories

Recording can also be thought of as “a lot”. By submitting your information, you can enter the lottery pot and if selected, you will have the opportunity to order PS5 and its accessories for a certain period of time. However, if you just set up your PSN ID to access one of the consoles, you have almost no chance. According to the FAQ, Sony will select “winners” based on “Previous PlayStation interests and activities” the end.

PS5 controllers for true PlayStation fans

For example, Sony Interactive Entertainment can excrete those whose PSN ID is already registered on PlayStation 5 or continue to register. It looks like this user already has a PS5. It will also definitely be checked when the ID is generated, whether it is used regularly and what games and digital purchases have been made with it. This is speculation now, but it would be a good way to determine those players who will benefit the most from PS5 and not just strive for resale. By the way, each user can buy as many or as few products as he wants, provided that he does not exceed the following requirements:

1 PS5 console or 1 PS5 digital edition

Two DualSense Wireless Controllers (in a bundle, Cosmic Red or Midnight Black)

3 DualSense Wireless Controllers (White)

1 PS5 media remote control

1 PULSE 3D Wireless Headphone

Registration will begin in November 2021. If you are lucky, you will be notified by email of the date and period when a user can purchase their PS5 accessories and the period during which theirs can be purchased. However, Sony has not announced exactly when the PSN IDs will be withdrawn from the “pot lottery.” It has not yet been determined whether and to what extent this campaign will also run via the German PlayStation website. We would welcome such a distribution, however, as it greatly increases the chances of getting a PS5 console for really interested buyers by Christmas.