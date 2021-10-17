Posted several videos of handheld gameplay

Valve’s Steam Deck is about to become a new mobile console that can also accommodate custom PC games with decent performance. The manufacturer is now releasing the first videos featuring game ratings.
At the end of the year, the first players will get the new Steam Deck from Valve. A portable game console based on the RDNA2 architecture should have some significant competitive advantages over its direct competition in the form of the Nintendo Switch. The computing power, which should be around 1.6 TFLOPS, puts it on par with Sony’s PS4, a much larger fixed console. The Switch, on the other hand, still has the already known Tegra X1 with only 512 GFLOPS computing power, even in the latest version like the Switch OLED.
Steam Deck: Valve deconstructs handheld games in the same video
However, the most decisive feature is the ease of use of the Steam library, with many users already owning hundreds of games. These should be fully playable on Valve’s new console. The developers consider the game playable if it does not go below a frame rate of 30 fps at any point in time. Valve has now posted several videos about the games and their performance on Steam Deck. The settings used for this will not be disclosed at this time.
games:
–Devil May Cry 5
–Psychology Pioneers 2
–QField
–torn
–sable
–XL . skater
–System Shock 2
–Witcher 3
Steam Deck in various stages of expansion can be ordered exclusively through the Steam Shop. There are three different versions that differ fundamentally in terms of memory configuration. The entry form can be purchased from 419 euros. As a Christmas present, Valve’s new console is only partially appropriate, with today’s order, delivery is not expected before the second quarter of 2022.
those: The star of the game
[PLUS] Virtual reality in the big game test: Valve Index and Oculus Rift S.
PCGH subscription from 1 euro
Links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements because we are independent in the research and selection of products offered. We receive a small commission on product sales, which we use to partially fund the site’s free content.
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”