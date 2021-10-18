The new Apple Music audio-only plan is $4.99 per month

Apple unveiled a new audio plan for Apple Music during Monday’s Unleashed event, which costs $4.99 a month. You can only use your voice and Siri to access all of your Apple Music content through your Apple devices. It will be available in 17 countries this fall.

Oliver Chaucer, Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, said at press release. Non-subscribers can sign up for a free seven-day trial without an automatic renewal of the language test before committing.

Users can sign up for the plan on Siri by saying, “Hey Siri, start the Apple Music Voice Beta” or by subscribing through the Apple Music app. Once subscribed, users can request music to play on any of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone, and when using CarPlay. Voice plan subscribers can access hundreds of stations, new playlists, and full playback controls, including unlimited song skipping.

The plan looks like a response to Amazon Music’s $3.99 per month Echo plan, which lets you use Alexa to request music through your Echo device or Fire TV.

Voice plan subscribers receive personalized in-app experiences with suggestions based on their preferences and recently played music. There will be a special section called “Just Ask Siri” which will provide tips on how to improve Siri for Apple Music.

Develop… We are adding more to this post, but you can share Live-Blog zum MacBook Pro-Event To receive messages faster.