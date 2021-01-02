Tech

Sony announced that it is offering refunds for its upcoming PlayStation Plus game on PS5

by
Sony announced that it is offering refunds for its upcoming PlayStation Plus game on PS5

The upcoming January PlayStation Plus game list was revealed just a few days ago, but it now appears that Sony is looking to refund those who may have already bought one of the games previously. While it doesn’t look like this offer will extend to all titles in the lineup, the publisher may specifically do so with this month’s PlayStation 5 promotion.

According to a report from Reddit, the person who bought the free PS5 game in January, ManneteerIn November, they are said to have had their money returned. PlayStation should have sent this user a message saying: “As a PlayStation Plus subscriber, we will refund the purchase price of this product to your PlayStation Store wallet because this is the monthly PlayStation Plus game. This will not affect your ability to play the game because we are not yet. The game from your library. ” So basically, because this person actually bought it Manneteer Shortly before it was announced that the title would be heading for PS Plus, only Sony chose to return their money.

I bought a maneater last month. PS5 turned on to notice they were refunding me. from P / ps5

The only thing to note in this report is that there is no way to specifically confirm that what is being asserted is true. Although the concerned user has no reason to lie about the situation occurring in this way, he also has not provided any evidence that Sony has actually brought it back via screenshot or any other supporting documents. So if you are in a similar situation and you find yourself wondering why your money wasn’t also refunded, it might be because this situation isn’t really the case.

READ  The Epic Games launcher will receive a patch to fix CPU usage (Updated)

Truth aside, it doesn’t change the fact that January’s PlayStation Plus lineup is pretty excellent. While Manneteer It’s the only PS5 title on the list this month, Shadow Tomb Raider And the Gridval PS4 games are on offer. Although these games are not yet available for download via the service, they will be live on Tuesday 5 January.

Looking forward to this month’s lineup on PS Plus? Let me know in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at Trustworthy To talk more.

0
Gilbert Cox
Written By
More from Gilbert Cox

How to get the most out of Xbox Game Pass

Sea callAmazing under the radar adventure game, available on Game Pass.A screen...
Read More

You may also like

Sony Sticking With Single Player For Ps5

The PS5 will stick with one player

PlayStation Plus games announced for January 2021

PlayStation Plus games announced for January 2021

Vizio OLED 4K UHD review (2020): for fans

Vizio OLED 4K UHD review (2020): for fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *