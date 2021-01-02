The Tesla Model S prototype was spotted with modernization design in the wild

The Tesla Model S with what appears to be a new retrofit design was spotted in the wild amid the S / X production stoppage.

Tesla Model S Design Refresh

Over the past few months, we’ve been widely reporting rumors of a possible overhaul of the Model S and Model X design refreshes recently – especially since. Tesla announced that the Model S Plaid will require many important changes.

In December, we also reported Tesla has significantly increased the delivery schedule and price of the Model S and Model X to Europe in March.

Moreover, we learned that recently Tesla has extended its S / X production holiday shutdown Until early January – leading some to believe the automaker is updating the production line to produce a new version of the electric sedan.

Back in 2018, we reported on Tesla is working on a major update to the interior design For the Model S and Model X which was planned for summer 2019.

This update has been postponed as Tesla focused all its resources on ramping up production of the Model 3, but now many think it may be the time for Tesla to finally update the design of the Model S, and possibly the Model X at the same time.

I spotted a new Tesla Model S

Adding to the rumors of an impending update, Youtube channel ‘The Kilowatts’ has posted footage of the Tesla Model S prototype with a new design spotted in Palo Alto near Tesla headquarters.

They posted a video to watch today:

As you can see, the car features several changes including a wider body, a new rear diffuser, a chrome deletion on most trims, new headlights, and maybe even some slightly updated wheels – although they look very similar to the Arachnid wheels found on Tesla.

While it clearly features an updated design and is not due to a third-party modification since the car has manufacturer plates, it is unclear if this is a prototype for a new production Model S version with an updated design or just a new prototype of the Model S. Plaid, which isn’t expected until late this year.

