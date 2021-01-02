At random: Watch Doomguy and Animal Crossing’s Isabel in the New Year together on Twitter

maybe more Unlikely The duo in 2020 were Doomguy and Isabelle. It all started when Eternal death Delayed until March 20, The release date again approaches the same day Like Nintendo Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The internet thought it was a match made in Heaven and Hell) Even if the game world is far apart, and the worlds of Animal Crossing The game director Aya Kyogoku praised the fanbase unit An indication of how happy she is to see this type of connection.

With all this in mind, it seems like the characters of these two insanely popular games are just right, say goodbye to 2020 and see the New Year together, which is what they did on the official DOOM Twitter account. At the time of writing, the tweet below has garnered over 100,000 likes. If you’re wondering, those numbers are Nendoroid.

While Some Fans were hoping to see the games possibly pointing at each other upon release, and Some Still others clamor for Doomguy to be added to the Smash Ultimate In the list of DLC fighters so he can be reunited with Isabelle, it looks like 2020 could be the end of the road for this powerful crossover.

Did you play Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Doom Eternal on the Switch last year? Leave a comment below.