Ed Boon reveals the strangest fan request he’s ever received for Mortal Kombat that will likely never happen

NetherRealm Studios’ Ed Boon received countless requests from characters to place in the Mortal Kombat series. When Mileena was excluded from Mortal Kombat 11’s primary roster, fans were quick to let Boon and the rest of the NRS know about their disappointment regarding the absence of the Kitana clones.

Although Mileena’s request is among the reasonable requests, not every order should be taken seriously. During an interview on FestiGame Twitch ChannelEd Boone revealed the strangest request he’s ever received. Yes, it’s stranger than the idea of ​​Ultra Instinct. Shaggy in Mortal Kombat 11.

“What’s the strangest fan request to add to Mortal Kombat?” The interviewer asked from Ed Boone.

Boone said, “I think it will be the case when they ask, ‘Why don’t you put Ed Boone as a fighter in the game?'” “I never understood why they would ask that. This is a strange question. “

Unfortunately for fans who might want to see Ed Boon face the likes of Scorpion and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat, this isn’t a very likely scenario according to Boon.

“And I don’t think that will ever happen,” Bonn continued. “I don’t want people to come up with ways to cut my head off.”





Click on the image for an animated version

At this point, the interviewer commented that it might be a good idea for the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat. Boone, with a smirk, seemed to be completely at odds with this idea.

“Don’t expect it,” Ed Boone concluded.

It looks like fans will only have to accept Noob Saibot as a homage to the names of the co-creators of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon and John Tobias.