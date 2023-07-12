So you can use a Twitter competitor in Europe

Zuckerberg’s copy of Twitter is not officially available in Europe. You can still use it with this guide for Android and iOS.

But like almost all online services, there is one solution , so books can also be used in this country. We show you how to use Twitter Competitor in Europe – All at your own risk and without warranty .

Instagram users in the European Union Can’t see the Threads app now. meta contains itself outside Privacy reasons It decided not to make the application available in Europe at first.

Does the meta succeed in sustaining this lightning growth? New site Application must be viewed. Many are simply possible quickly Check out the new app But never actually use them.

The Twitter competitor from home Meta Already considered the fastest growing app. A staggering number required less than a week’s worth of threads 100 million users . Evil gossips say it’s not too difficult if you are now 1.35 billion monthly active Instagram users Provides additional service.

To establish threads in the EU, it is on An iPhone Necessary, one Fake US address As per Apple’s respective terms of service, specify what of course Not right There is At worst, Apple can Lock iCloud account . Everyone has to decide for themselves whether to take this risk.

To establish threads in the EU, it is on An iPhone Necessary, one Fake US address As per Apple’s respective terms of service, specify what of course Not right There is At worst, Apple can Lock iCloud account . Everyone has to decide for themselves whether to take this risk.

Android users can download the application Download the APK and install. Just with Typical risks The app is linked because it is not from the official Play Store.

Android users can download the application Download the APK and install. Just with Typical risks The app is linked because it is not from the official Play Store.

To use texts, a Instagram account is mandatory. If you no longer wish to use Threads, you may deactivate your account, but Do not delete At the same time without deleting his Instagram account.

To use texts, a Instagram account is mandatory. If you no longer wish to use Threads, you may deactivate your account, but Do not delete At the same time without deleting his Instagram account.

Threads belong to meta and meta basically contains it in one Except for large amounts of data . In this way, countless data from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other smartphone applications are used for advertising purposes.

Threads belong to meta and meta basically contains it in one Except for large amounts of data . In this way, countless data from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other smartphone applications are used for advertising purposes.

who Instructions Followed and the Threads app must be installed These 4 points Sensation:

You don’t need to forge a fake US address or use a VPN. To use threads in Europe as well, it is enough to install outside the official Play Store.

A Twitter competitor in one Android devices is to install No mind . Easily achieved by establishing threadbare in Europe APK files will be ignored.

Install Threads: Instructions for Android

First, you need to make sure that one is on the Android phone Unknown applications, can also be installed on the Play Store. This is usually in the settings under the menu item “Security“Or similar to find.

APK file Download for texts

This is proof’s considered Reliable

Open the APK file Allow installation ready

Now you can deal with him Submit Instagram profile for threads And a Twitter competitor Use without restrictions. Although the app is not officially available in Europe, the apps are also available in German.

Installing Texts on iPhone

under iOS You can’t just download an installation file to run an app — but that could change with the upcoming iOS 17. Until then, installation of threads A bit complicated and expensive than an android phone.

➤ Read more: iOS 17 in testing: Tried new functions

In case you are No current subscription With his iCloud account, you can simply use Change the address to a US address. After successful installation, you can change the address again.

However, a change of address also means that you can Adjust payment methods want That means one Remove credit and debit cards from their iCloud account and leave the field blank.

But beware!

At the same time, when you change the address, you run the risk of Apple Violation of Terms of Use The iCloud account Blocks. So, it is better to create a new Apple account.

Also, before doing this experiment, one has to enter Full backup From his iPhone, he won’t lose data and settings if the worst comes to worst.