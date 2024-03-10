Shiffrin wins the slalom and takes a small ball

Slalom

The perfect comeback: How Mikaela Shiffrin and Michiel Jessen conquered the podium in Ari after injuries American Mikaela Shiffrin wins the slalom in Are despite weeks of injury and takes the small ball. Croatian Zrenka Liutic comes in second place, ahead of the distinguished Michelle Gisin.

Mikaela Shiffrin scores another slalom win and Michelle Gissen celebrates with her. Photograph: Alessandro Trovati/AP

No one could write this fairy tale more beautifully than Mikaela Shiffrin. After more than a month of forced break, she started getting around the slalom poles again. She drives like she's never been off the slopes before. In the first round, she went straight to the top, and in the second round she confirmed her skills with a superior time.

With this trip she secured her sixth World Cup victory in slalom this season and at the same time the junior ball in this discipline. This is the eighth time she has won the discipline classification.

In January she won the race twice before falling badly in South Tyrol and ending up in the safety net. She strained the collateral ligament in her knee. As a result, she had to take a break for several weeks and missed the slalom race. She now returned to the piste in Ari and immediately took victory.

After the race she was speechless and struggling for words. However, she told SRF: “Last week, I didn’t know if I could still drive.” Not only was she able to run this race, she put on a show of strength. “This is wild,” she continued.

Jessen gets a place on the podium

The race in Cortina d'Ampezzo was also fatal for Michel Gisin. She suffered bruising to the edge of the shoe after a fall, but was back at the start two weeks later. In the second to last slalom I reached the podium. In the first round she was in second place, but in the end she came close to third.

In the end, Jacen cheered wildly. “Luck was on my side,” she told SRF. Because only a hundredth separates her from German Lena Doer, who is in fourth place.

Michelle Gissin cheers powerfully. Photo: Pontus Lundal/EPA

For Giesen, this is the second podium finish in the slalom after the third place in Linz. There she also stood on stage with Shiffrin. This success is emotional for Engelberg residents. She said that she received a lot of criticism, and she also criticized and doubted herself, adding: “It is very nice to stand here again.”

Along with Melanie Millard (12) and Camille Rast (13), two other Swiss women reached the top 15. The three Swiss women will also take part in next week's World Cup finals in the final slalom of the season.