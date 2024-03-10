Embry releases Formenton striker – what could be behind it

Formenton is accused of sexually assaulting a young woman along with other ice hockey players.Image: Cornerstone

Ice hockey player Alex Formenton returns to Canada for an indefinite period of time. Ambry Biotta remains silent about the reasons. Reports from Canada indicate that the exemption relates to an abuse scandal from 2022, which also involved the striker.

HC Ambri-Piotta has announced that Alex Formenton will return to his native Canada indefinitely. According to the club, the reasons for the return of the striker, who scored 16 points this season, are of a personal nature.

The timing of this report makes one sit up and take notice. According to CBC Television, five ice hockey players who were part of the Canadian junior national team in 2018 will have to report to the authorities in Ontario in the next few days. The players have to answer regarding the abuse scandal that reportedly occurred in the summer of 2018. Ambris Alex Formenton is also one of the players involved in the case.

Although HC Ambri-Piotta does not want to go into further details about the reasons for the absence of its striker, the relationship seems clear. In addition to Formenton, NHL players Michael McLeod, Cale Foote, Carter Hart and Dillon Dube were also placed on leave. These players are also involved in the said scandal.

The attack that shocked the entire country

Nearly two years ago, the Canadian hockey world was rocked by a scandal that went beyond the actual assault case.

In April 2022, a young woman filed charges against eight players in the CHL in the Ontario Superior Court. The accused players are said to have sexually assaulted the young woman after a Canadian Hockey League party in the summer of 2018. In the wake of these prosecutions, additional issues and failures by the Canadian Hockey League have come to light.

These events made waves not only in Canada, but also abroad, and also influenced politics in the North American country, where ice hockey plays a very important role. “It is currently very difficult for Canadians to trust anyone in Hockey Canada,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time.

Ambry Biotta stops in Formenton

Alex Formenton joined FC Ticino in 2022, when the accusations against him were already known. As part of a contract extension in 2023, the club announced it was still holding on to the 24-year-old Canadian: “The club is aware that the investigation against the player has not yet been completed and that there have been no charges.” Or convictions so far against him. The club reserves the right to review the contractual situation with the player if new information emerges.” It was said at that time from Leventina. (cat)