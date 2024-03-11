Under-20 Six Nations: Watch every match live on BBC as England and Ireland battle it out for the title

|
Dates: February 2 – March 15
|
coverage: Watch every match live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.
Six Nations U20 matches
Friday 15 March
19:00 – Ireland vs. Scotland
Six Nations U20 results
Captains
Ireland – Evan O'Connell
Luke, the nephew of former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell, was part of the Ireland squad that won last year's Grand Slam title and reached the final of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.
Having already been part of Richie Murphy's side and capped for Munster at senior level, he will be looking to lead Ireland to their third Grand Slam title in a row.
England – Finn Carnduff
Leicester Tigers have been known to produce second-row internationals for England in recent years. Carnduff will look to follow Ollie Chisum and George Martin in progressing quickly through the ranks.
The 19-year-old has already played in the Premier League and can play both on the wing and at lock, featuring on the wing during the Under-20 Six Nations Championship last season.
Wells – Harry Ackerman
The center is another returning player from last season. The 19-year-old started against Ireland, Scotland and England, and has since played at senior level for the Dragons in the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup.
Scotland – Liam McConnell
The winger is in his third season of U20 rugby after making his debut in the 2022 summer series for Scotland. The 19-year-old, who is contracted to Edinburgh, played the full 80 minutes in each round of the competition last season.
France – Matisse Castro Ferreira
The Toulouse back-rower has made the top 14 five times this season after featuring in last season's Under-20 Six Nations Championship, with two starts and three appearances off the bench.
The 20-year-old also came on as a substitute during the World Rugby Under-20 Championship final win over Ireland in July.
Italy – Jacopo Bottori
The number eight is a powerful ball-carrier and featured heavily for Italy during the Six Nations and World Rugby Under-20 Championship last season.
He will look to emulate David O'Diasi, who has proven to be an inspirational leader for an exciting young group of Italian talent.
