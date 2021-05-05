UEFA Champions League semi-finals – Paris Saint-Germain lose their temper: City will play with confidence in the CL-Sport Final

After 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Manchester City also won the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain at home 2-0.

For the first time in the club’s history, the “Citizens” reached the First Division Finals.

Real Madrid and Chelsea will face their opponents in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain received its first blow to the neck on the Tuesday before the match. Young superstar Kylian Mbappe had to take a seat in the stands of Etihad Stadium. The 20-year-old suffers from a calf injury and was unable to participate.

The Parisians could have used Mbappe very well, and the next 90 minutes will appear: Paris Saint-Germain could not hit a single shot in the entire second leg. With just a cross header from Marquinhos in the 16th minute and a long-range shot from Angel Di Maria two minutes later, the visitors came close to the goal – but the chances were not counted into the shooting stats.

Mehrez scores and mistakes Paris Saint-Germain

On the one hand, City, on the other hand, has routinely rewritten its program. Riyad Mahrez set the track in the 11th minute by taking a 1-0 lead, and after a good hour he finally opened the door with a 2-0 goal. In the final stage, the agile Phil Foden missed 3-0 with a shot off the post.

Paris was not only disappointed in terms of sports, but also in terms of fair play.

After 6 minutes of the 2-0 match for City, Di Maria lost her nerve when he stood on Fernandinho and was knocked off the field in red.

In the final stage, one difficult mistake follows from the next PSG. Marco Verratti, Prisnell Kempembe and Danilo still saw the yellow card.

This once again showed that there was still room for improvement in the Paris team in this regard. In the first leg, player Idrissa Gay was sent off. Di Maria’s dismissal was already the tenth against a PSG player in all competitions this season.

Birthday gift for Fernandinho

Mancetti, who reached the finals of a European club championship for the first time in 51 years, has managed to allow himself to make special gestures: Pep Guardiola, who is seeking his third title with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, has replaced him. Fernandinho on his 36th birthday with Rodri. 5 minutes before the end of the match, outgoing club legend Sergio Aguero was replaced.

In the final on May 29 in Istanbul, “Skyblues” will meet either Real Madrid or Chelsea in a purely English final. The second leg of the second semi-final round will be held in London on Wednesday. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the starting position is open.