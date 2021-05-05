Zverev wins the opening match in Madrid

Alexander Zverev started the Masters tournament in Madrid with an impressive performance. In his opening match, the best German tennis player defeated Ki Nishikori of Japan 6: 3, 6: 2.

After being defeated in the quarter-finals at the ATP Tour in Munich five days earlier, the fifth-seeded hamburger showed a major improvement and ended the match against the 43rd seed in the world rankings after 74 minutes with a far-fetched backhand. Three years ago he won the championship without losing any set or serve.

“I am very happy with my performance, let’s see how things go in this tournament,” said Zverev after his impressive and dominant performance. “I felt satisfied today, not only while on duty, but also from baseline. I hope I can continue my performance,” he added shortly thereafter. skyBut he stressed: “It was only the second round.”

Zverev: “I felt great on the field today”

Zverev impresses with brutal base hits

Zverev admitted a break to 2: 3 in the first set, but was clearly superior due to the sometimes brutal core hits which are well placed. In nearly every Nishikori Service game, he’s got one or more Break Balls. The world number six could also be satisfied with his service this time around: He finished the first set with third out of a total of five aces, and did not make a double foul.

Zverev, who was saying goodbye in the first round, will now face John Millman (Australia) or Dan Evans (Great Britain) in the Round of 16, and the next round will be a possible duel against King Rafael Nadal (Spain). In Madrid, Zverev also plays in doubles with Tim Putz (Frankfurt / Main).

