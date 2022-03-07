She knew Harry wouldn’t come back

The 95-year-old monarch was asked by a well-meaning visitor if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could return as a working royal – but the Queen insisted she had no doubts about their long-term plans after leaving the UK for a new visit. I left for life in North America.

A signal to the Queen at the time made it clear that Harry did not want to return. When asked if the couple could reconsider their decision, the king reportedly replied, “Of course not. They took the dogs with them.”

The Duke and Duchess announced in 2020 that they would step down as senior members of the royal family.

However, Harry – who has a son Archie, two and eight months old Lililipt with the Duchess – has maintained a close relationship with his grandmother. A senior adviser told “The Queen of the Age: The Life of Elizabeth II,” “Harry loves her. She’s the one who has kept the relationship going. He talks to her a lot, similar to how Prince Charles has turned to the Queen. Mother.”

Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed last year that the Duke and Duchess would no longer be working members of the royal family. The announcement came after discussions between Harry and various members of the royal family. “The Queen has confirmed in writing that by retiring from the Royal Family, the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service cannot be continued,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read.