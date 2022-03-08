His case will not be reviewed

Cosby was found guilty in 2018Charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. The actor denied the allegations. More than 60 women made similar allegations against him.

The reason for the cancellation of the ruling in 2021 was a procedural error: the prosecutor investigating the case in 2005 pledged not to prosecute the actor if he testified in a civil trial on this issue. In that lawsuit, Cosby was settled out of court and paid more than $3.3 million.

In 2015, the successor to the public prosecutor at that time began criminal proceedings. The court also addressed testimony from Cosby from a civil case that the Supreme Court said should not have been admissible under the agreement – as well as accounts from five women who testified at the trial.

Cosby was released shortly after the sentence was overturned. Until then it was said that the case should not be reopened in court anymore. Many of the claims made by the other women have already expired, which is why the process was limited to one case.

