Seven breweries in Bern for the ultimate beer lover

Bern is the real El Dorado beer. There are more breweries here than anywhere else in Switzerland. We introduce seven breweries.

The basics in brief There are 210 different breweries in Bern.

Everything is represented, from small breweries to large corporations.

It is worth trying one of the local beers next time you visit Bern.

Beer lovers get their money’s worth in Bern. About 210 breweries are registered here. This puts the canton ahead of Zurich with 164 breweries and Aargau with 112 breweries.

We present seven Bernese breweries that you should definitely try.

Old tram depot, Bern

The brewing team at Alter Tramdepot in Bern develops around 30 new beer specialties each year. “Tram Beer” is all natural and unfiltered. The classics are “Tram-Helle”, “Tram-Märzen” and “Tram-Weizen”.

Beer is brewed in the middle of the restaurant. The tram depot also provides guided tours upon request.

Burgbier, Ringgenberg

It all started in 2011 in Ringgenberg’s laundromat. First, the team made for themselves, their friends and acquaintances. Eventually, beer became more popular—and the hobby developed into a business.

The Burgbier brews with water from Ringgenberg. A significant part of the recipes are developed by the brewers of Burgberger themselves and cover a wide range of tastes.

Jungfraubrau, Prinz Schwanden

JungfrauBräu from Schwanden near Brienz has been around since 2011. The brewery draws on traditional and classic beer styles and produces a wide variety of beers, from pale collage to black beers.

If you want to learn about the brewery and its beers, you should use the ramp sale, which takes place on Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Hairy cow, Interlaken

Haarige Kuh Brauerei (The Hairy Cow Brewing Co.) has been around since 2015. The craft brewery in Interlaken is inspired by the craft beer scene in the US and UK.

All beers are unfiltered, pasteurized or refined in order to bring out the beer’s taste as much as possible. The range includes a wide range from IPA to Sours.

The Old Micro Brewery School, Volense

The name says it all: The old-school brewery is housed in an old school building.

The microbrewery only operates from September to March. But then there are strong experiences. Here they use spices, fruits and special yeast to brew interesting beers.

Bargier, Adelboden

The idea of ​​\u200b\u200beer became a reality: like Ringgenberg’s Burgbier, this beer was also produced only for personal consumption. The beer has also been well received by others. So the hobby became a professional brewery in a short time.

Fresh spring water from Adelboden is used for beer. Hops, malt and yeast also come from Switzerland. The range includes different beers, from soft wheat to bitter IPA to dark ales with roasted malts.

Sealand Brau, El Nido

The SeelandBräu brewery in Nidau ​​is particularly sustainable. It is brewed with water heated by the sun and its own electricity from the roof. Most SeelandBräu beers are certified organic and made from organically grown raw materials.