Participants were selected from the EMEA region of the OWWC

Los Angeles Short work on the final day of the group stage: With the UK beating France 2-0, the five EMEA Conference qualifiers for the 2023 Overwatch World Cup have been selected.

From Group A, the UK will travel to the OWWC in first place, Spain and France. In Group Two, Saudi Arabia and Finland qualified for the World Championship.

The German national team also participated in the preliminary round. The team beat Poland, New Zealand and Turkey in Group B, but lost in the other qualifying matches. With a final score of 3: 4, it was only enough for the fifth place in the table out of eight.

National teams made up of the best players in their countries meet at the OWWC, which has been taking place since 2016. After a break due to the pandemic, this is Overwatch’s first global championship since 2019. There, the United States won the title in the final match against China. The OWWC 2023 Finals will be held in front of an audience at this year’s Blizzcon in Anaheim, California on November 3-4.