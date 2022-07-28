niceshops handles online trading for Almdudler

Nicole Stineks (Head of E-Commerce Services for Niceshops) and Valentin Berger (Director of Online Marketing at Almdudler)

Online retailer and e-commerce service provider in Styria now handles Almdudler’s online business and handles delivery logistics for end customers. This aims to open up new international markets for the traditional Austrian brand.

Almdudler is a traditional Austrian brand with a cult character, which is also very popular in Germany, Great Britain and the Benelux region. By working with shops specializing in e-commerce, the brand now wants to open up new markets, especially in Europe. The goal is to provide end consumers at home and abroad with “a full range of products in the shortest possible time”.

Extensive logistical support

Almdudler should benefit in many ways from the technical know-how and the international logistics network of the e-commerce specialist in Styria. niceshops handles warehouse logistics, international shipping, including customs and payment processing for small scale private clients business.

“The range of drinks, including common accessories, are delivered to European markets and all over the world by automatic selection of the appropriate package size (28 different types) with ideal plastic-free shipping conditions – express if desired,” the company says.

niceshops works with 16 parcel service providers in Europe alone. In four metropolitan areas, CO2 parcels are already being delivered neutrally by bike courier. The response rate is less than three percent.

win-win situation

Valentin Berger, Director of Online Marketing at Almdudler: “Until now, we have handled online orders individually. Thanks to an automated interface of the niceshops logistics network, we can now serve our private clients more efficiently and professionally and open up new markets in Europe.”

Nicole Stineks, head of e-commerce services at Niceshops, is convinced that this not only leads to a win-win situation from an economic point of view: “We use the win-win synergies of both sides and also take joint paths in our responsibility for the environment and society.”

Outsourcing of complex online trading operations

Niceshops operates more than 40 different store brands – a total of about 400 online stores in 16 languages ​​and generated sales of more than 150 million euros last year. According to the company, the basis for growth is the fact that all the core competencies required for e-commerce (software development, performance marketing, logistics and support) can be assigned to the company.

This knowledge is increasingly being accessed by companies and external partners – from start-ups to large, well-established brands. You can focus on product development, production, marketing and traditional trade. Niceshops handles online business with its complex processes in the background.

niceshops deliver to 150 countries and make 80 percent of their sales from exports.