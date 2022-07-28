ARYZTA stock was last listed on BX World trading at a discount of 1.3 percent at CHF 1.09. As a result, stock testimony is one of the losers in the SPI index, which currently stands at 14,395 points.

ARYZTA AG, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is an international group of companies in the field of baked goods and convenience products with a focus on frozen baked goods. The company was established in August 2008 through the merger of IAWS Group plc, Dublin, with Swiss Hiestand Holding AG. The group’s business is divided into Food Europe, Food America North and Food Rest of World. The product range includes a wide range of convenient frozen baked goods, such as butter croissants, bread rolls, loaves of bread, snacks, Danish pastries and pastries, as well as fresh baked goods, fine baked goods and desserts. ARYZTA AG brands include Aryzta, Hiestand, Fresh Start Bakeries, Cuisine de France, Delice de France, Coup de Pates, Otis Spunkmeyer, Great Kitchens, Maidstone, La Brea Bakery, Pineridge Bakery, Cloverhill Bakery, Klemme, Sweettop, Pennant andLife . Clients consist of bakeries, hotels, gastronomy, catering companies, retail, fast food companies and leisure facilities. The group of companies operates more than 50 bakeries in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Furthermore, ARYZTA holds a 49% strategic stake in French specialty food manufacturer Picard. The stake was sold to Origin Enterprise plc, Dublin, a leading supplier of agricultural nutrition products, in 2015.

