Soffern Makes Dominic Perkins President of Europe – ADZINE

“We are proud to have Dominic join Sovrn to expand our European business. Eric Weinberg, President of Sovrn, said on the change that his extensive experience in digital publishing will enable Sovrn to better support our international customers and partners and expand our product range and geographic presence.

Dominic Perkins brings over 25 years of experience in digital advertising and online publishing to Sovrn. He is a recognized expert in automated advertising, data and e-commerce. Prior to joining Sovrn in early November, Dominic Perkins was Director of Digital Advertising Strategy at Immediate Media. Prior to that, he worked at Time Inc. and Collective, among others. Perkins is also active at IAB, where he serves as a board member. So far follows the transition to Sovrn.

The company, founded in 2013, offers publishers an advertising platform which, in addition to selling inventory via vertical bidding, also provides analytics functionality and monetization of publisher data. In Germany, the American company has a branch in Hamburg and already works with well-known publishers.

Dominic Perkins is excited about his new role at Sovrn: “Throughout my career, I’ve worked for some great companies that have had a huge impact on publishers. I’m really excited to continue building that impact at an innovative technology company like Sovrn.”