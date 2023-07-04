Amazon wants retailers to deliver packages › ifun.de

Less than two weeks ago Prime Minister for this yearAmazon, which falls on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, has introduced a new delivery initiative in which retailers will deliver packages to their customers.

Amazon describes the project as a solution for rural areas with little infrastructure and urban areas with densely populated neighborhoods. In the future, the online retailer does not want to rely solely on parcel boxes and use late-sale stores as pick-up stations where undeliverable packages can be picked up. The new “Amazon Hub Delivery” initiative also aims to turn retailers into package delivery agents.

Hairdresser with a backpack is a must

The online retailer cites a hairdressing company as an example, which can make many appointments in the morning and evening hours, but may not have much to do at lunchtime. From now on, the same hairdresser should be able to deliver packages to Amazon in phases without appointments.

After Amazon Hub Delivery, the first beta tests in rural areas of the United States can convinceAmazon now wants to expand the new initiative to the metropolitan areas of Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle so it can enlist at least 2,500 retail partners here by the end of the year.

In addition to barbershops and clothing stores, florists, coffee shops, plumbers and gas stations are being targeted. On average, retail associates receive about 30 packages per day and are delivered seven days a week. According to Amazon, up to $27,000 extra income per year can be made this way.

After successful implementation in the United States, Amazon is likely to expand the “Amazon Hub Delivery” initiative to other markets.