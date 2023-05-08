Julius Baer is quickly filling in the gaps in the EAM business

After one departure, Julius Baer Bank already held the position of head of German- and Italian-speaking brokers in Switzerland again. Al-Khalaf knows working with independent asset managers and financial advisors very well.

Effective immediately Marcel Sonner Head of German- and Italian-speaking brokers in Switzerland at Julius Baer.

Together with the local teams, he will be responsible for servicing independent asset managers (EAM) and financial advisors in these Swiss regions with a range of services tailored to their specific needs and requirements. communication from Monday.

Suhner succeeds Michelle Yiget who decides to take on a new challenge outside the bank, A.J finews.ch mentioned.

Sohner has worked with Julius Baer since 2015, when he joined the brokers team in Northern Europe and the UK to develop the business. He has been Head Brokers Europe since 2016 and has successfully grown Julius Baer’s business with broker clients in the UK and across Europe.

Prior to that, he worked in various positions in private banking and in the brokerage division of UBS and Credit Suisse for more than ten years.

Temporarily takes over David RaymondJulius Baer, ​​Head of Brokers Europe, said APAC & EMEA Head of Brokers.

Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer supports independent wealth managers and financial advisors along the entire value chain.